Arkema Invests $90M In Texas Acrylics Facility Upgrades
Jan 13, 2017
Arkema is investing $90 million to replace existing acrylic acid production units with modern facilities at its Clear Lake, Texas site. As part of its operational excellence program, Arkema will replace two 45kt/year acrylic acid reactors at the end of their life with a single 90 kt/year reactor. The new unit is expected to come on stream by mid-2019, according to the company. On completion, Clear Lake's total acrylic acid production capacity will reportedly be 270 kt/year. Arkema will continue to meet current customer demand from its American plants, which benefited from a previous modernization program between 2012 and 2014, as well as its European and Asian plants, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.arkema.com
