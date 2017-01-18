Alliance Supports Environmental Compliance In Life Sciences
Jan 18, 2017
3E Company, a provider of environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance and information management services, establishes a strategic alliance with Dotmatics, a provider of scientific informatics solutions and services to the life sciences industry. The alliance will reportedly offer Dotmatics and 3E customers access to a range of integrated applications designed to optimize scientific information management, chemical and formula risk analysis, environmental compliance and workplace safety while helping to streamline processes, reduce costs and increase efficiency.
Dotmatics will integrate the 3E Online - SDS Safety Data Sheet (SDS) management solution and comprehensive Ariel substance-level chemical regulatory content with several of its applications, including the Studies Notebook for capturing chemistry experiments; Register for chemical and sample registration; Inventory for sample, plate and resource tracking; and Browser for data federation, querying and reporting.
Potential benefits of deploying the integrated applications reportedly include:
- Optimized scientific informatics by providing users with access to accurate and up-to-date chemical property data, hazard information and current SDSs.
- Improved compliance by providing users with accurate and up-to-date EH&S regulatory content to track their obligations under regulations such as the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH).
- Reduced risk by having an accurate, accessible system in place to monitor laboratory chemicals and associated regulations, hazards and safety information.
For more information, visit: www.3Ecompany.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments