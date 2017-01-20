AkzoNobel Launches “Imagine Chemistry” Innovation Challenge
Jan 20, 2017
AkzoNobel launches Imagine Chemistry, an opportunity to partner with start-up firms, students, research groups and career scientists from across the world to jointly exploit the knowledge of chemistry and solve several real-life chemistry-related challenges, according to the company. Imagine Chemistry, launched in conjunction with KPMG, aims to address specific societal challenges and find new sustainable opportunities for AkzoNobel businesses.
Imagine Chemistry focuses on finding solutions within the following five areas:
- Revolutionizing plastics recycling
- Wastewater-free chemical sites
- Cellulose-based alternatives to synthetics
- Bio-based and biodegradable surfactants and thickeners
- Bio-based sources of ethylene
There are also "open challenges" for broad ideas in two other areas: highly reactive chemistry and technology and sustainable alternatives to current technologies. All challenges are business-driven and should go commercial in three to five years, according to the company. A dedicated online challenge platform operated by KPMG allows participants to submit their ideas and solutions. Anyone who registers will receive feedback from AkzoNobel chemicals experts.
"We will provide access to customers, investors, subject matter experts, mentorship and an accelerator program, along with additional support. The collaboration could take on many forms: a joint development agreement, having AkzoNobel as a launch customer, organizing partnerships or investing in your startup. Our ultimate goal is to innovate together," says Peter Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I director for AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business.
For more information, visit: www.akzonobel.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments