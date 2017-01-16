AkzoNobel Completes Mexican Expansion
Jan 16, 2017
AkzoNobel completes a €22 million (about $23 million) expansion of its Los Reyes, Mexico production facility, significantly strengthening its global manufacturing footprint for organic peroxides, according to the company. The new facility will produce Laurox brand organic peroxides, ingredients used in the production of plastics and rubber products.
The Los Reyes site began operating in 1970 and has experienced substantial growth since then, according to the company. Los Reyes is also the headquarters for AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business in Mexico, employing more than 230 people. Overall, the company reportedly has more than 500 employees in Mexico across three production sites.
The Los Reyes facility opening was formally dedicated at a ceremony attended by AkzoNobel's CFO, Maëlys Castella and Johan Landfors, managing director of the company's Polymer Chemistry business.
For more information, visit: www.akzonobel.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments