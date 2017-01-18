Air Products And NTNU Enter Licensing Agreement For Carbon Capture Technology
Jan 18, 2017
Air Products enters into an exclusive license agreement with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), through its commercialization arm NTNU Technology Transfer, for membrane technology for CO2 capture. The agreement allows Air Products the rights to use NTNU's proprietary fixed site carrier (FSC) membrane technology in conjunction with Air Products' proprietary PRISM membrane technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture applications.
The FSC membrane reportedly allows a highly energy-efficient way of capturing CO2 from flue gas and biogas to produce a high-quality CO2 offgas. Air Products and NTNU foresee potential for the application of this technology in areas such as coal-fired power plants and the cement industry, as well as other combustion processes, according to NTNU.
The special membrane technology has been developed over the years at the Department of Chemical Engineering, NTNU, by Professor May-Britt Hägg and her research group and supported by Gassnova, the Research Council of Norway (CLIMIT and FORNY2020) and the European Union. Air Products (Norway and U.S.), Statoil, Norcem, Alberta Innovates, DNV-KEMA and SINTEF have also been important collaborators, according to NTNU.
For more information, visit: www.ntnu.edu
