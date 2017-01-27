ACS Urges Clarification On Trump Administration Scientific Policies
Jan 27, 2017
The American Chemical Society (ACS) is monitoring, with concern, reports stating the Trump administration is changing scientific communication policy and grant procedures. During this transition, ACS urges the administration to clarify, as soon as possible, its positions on these policies.
The American Chemical Society has established public policies underscoring the importance of unfettered scientific discourse and exchange to ensure the integrity, credibility and reliability of the scientific enterprise. The ACS Freedom of International Scientific Exchange statement notes:
“Science and scholarship flourish when scientists collaboratively pursue and publish research and communicate without externally imposed impediment, limitation or restriction. It is important for organizations that represent scientists and educators to advocate the most open and fair exchange among scientists without limitations imposed by national and global political concerns.
In addition, the Society's Scientific Integrity in Public Policy statement underlies ACS' detailed perspective on science policy, and states in part:
“Scientists and engineers have an obligation to provide comprehensive, transparent, unbiased and understandable technical analyses. Policymakers have the responsibility to consider these analyses and any other relevant technical input in a comprehensive, transparent and unbiased manner.”
