University Of Toronto Offers New Certificate In Forensic Engineering
Dec 20, 2016
The University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering will offer a new Certificate in Forensic Engineering to undergraduate students starting in 2017-2018, according to an article from the university. U of T Engineering is already notable for offering the first-of-its-kind forensic engineering course in Canada, which is core to the new certificate. Forensic engineers are among the first on the scene of explosions and other accidents, and are charged with finding and analyzing data from disasters and presenting an unbiased assessment of the underlying causes.
Doug Perovic, a forensic engineer and professor in the Department of Materials Science & Engineering and one of the top experts in the field, leads the coursework, which covers the principles of investigation involving product failure, automobile and aircraft accident reconstruction, and fire and explosion. According to U of T, students examine physical evidence using lab equipment from the Ontario Centre for the Characterization of Advanced Materials (OCCAM), jointly operated by the Materials Science & Engineering and Chemical Engineering departments. The new certificate program will allow students to gain specialized expertise and demonstrate a commitment to enhanced engineering investigative skills, says Perovic.
Read the entire article here.
