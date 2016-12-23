Scientists Discover Key To Toughness Of Rudolph’s Antlers
Dec 23, 2016
Scientists from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) reportedly discover the secret behind the toughness of deer antlers and how they can resist breaking during fights. The team looked at the antler structure at the nano level and were able to identify the mechanisms at work, using computer modelling and x-ray techniques.
First author Paolino De Falco from QMUL's School of Engineering and Materials Science says, "The fibrils that make up the antler are staggered rather than in line with each other. This allows them to absorb the energy from the impact of a clash during a fight."
The research, published in the journal ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering, provides new insights and fills a previous gap in the area of structural modelling of bone, according to the university. It also opens up possibilities for the creation of a new generation of materials that can resist damage.
Co-author Dr. Ettore Barbieri, also from QMUL's School of Engineering and Materials Science, says, "Our next step is to create a 3D printed model with fibers arranged in staggered configuration and linked by an elastic interface. The aim is to prove that additive manufacturing, where a prototype can be created a layer at a time, can be used to create damage resistant composite material."
