Northrup Grumman Foundation Selects STEM Teacher Fellows
Dec 19, 2016
The Northrop Grumman Foundation and the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) announce the 2016-2017 Teacher Fellows for the Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers Academy. Selected from targeted areas across the country, the 25 middle school teachers (grades 5-8) will participate in a number of science, engineering and technology-related activities and professional learning opportunities.
The Teacher Fellows were reportedly selected on the basis of several criteria, including displaying a strong desire to advance STEM education and applying real-world applications in the classroom. During their fellowship, recipients will:
- Participate in a five-day workshop at a Northrop Grumman facility during the summer of 2017, where they will discuss teaching strategies for integrating effective and authentic engineering design practices in their classroom;
- Attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Los Angeles, March 30-April 2, 2017, where they will engage in the latest instructional practices related to the Next Generation Science Standards;
- Participate in an immersive, 80-hour externship at a local Northrop Grumman facility where they will be partnered with an engineer/technologist to observe and experience critical workforce skills in action;
- Develop lesson(s)/units that integrate an authentic and real-world application linked to their externship experiences; and
- Develop tools/resources to share with colleagues to help build capacity for engineering and technology instruction within their schools and districts.
The Teacher Fellows will also receive a comprehensive NSTA membership package and an opportunity to participate in a variety of web-based professional learning activities, including a specially designated online learning community.
Launched during the fall of 2015, the Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers Academy was established to help enhance teacher confidence and classroom excellence in science, engineering and technology, while increasing teacher understanding about the skills needed for a scientifically literate workforce.
For more information, visit: www.nsta.org
