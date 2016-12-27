Argonide Names Knispel President
Dec 27, 2016
Argonide Corporation, maker of water filtration and purification products and advanced filtration systems, names Raymond Knispel as the company president effective immediately. Fred Tepper will stay on as the company’s chief executive officer concentrating on future technology research efforts.
Knispel started at Argonide in 2011 as chief, integration and program management, and became executive vice president in 2013. He has lead numerous company initiatives including ISO 9001:2015 certification, DEAL product development and commercializing the company’s first water biological purifier technology. He is also responsible for day to day operations.
Knispel received his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Studies and his Master of Science in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. His career started as a United States Air Force helicopter pilot and instructor before separating for the space shuttle program in 1989, where he worked for over 22 years. During his tenure, Knispel worked in launch and test operations as well as project management. Before departing, Knispel participated in numerous launch count-downs and lead the team to the first ever “paperless operations” from the control room on flight hardware, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.argonide.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments