Hydraulic Institute Approves Taco, Inc. Test Lab
Dec 23, 2016
The Hydraulic Institute (HI) introduces member company, Taco, Inc., as the latest company to have its pump test laboratory approved through the HI Pump Test Lab Approval Program. The approved pump test lab is located at the company headquarters in Cranston, Rhode Island.
The HI program assists pump OEMs and other pump test laboratories improve their current laboratory procedures and policies by working with an experienced third-party auditor to develop and maintain accurate, uniform and repeatable pump testing protocols, according to HI. The program also helps participating organizations adhere to the requirements of the international test laboratory accreditation standard (ISO 17025) concerning test measurement equipment.
As the Department of Energy (DOE) requires increased efficiencies for commercial and industrial pumps, a manufacturer's ability to demonstrate accurate pump performance will be an important part of compliance. Performing these tests in a lab that applies the industry standard (HI 40.7) and stands up to an independent third party audit will build confidence in the market that the stated efficiencies will be achieved, according to HI.
The pump test lab approval program is HI's latest program designed to support the DOE's energy saving initiatives. “A third party validation promotes fairness and transparency in the market, especially as we work toward the 2020 implementation date of the DOE’s commercial and industrial pump rule,” says John White, Jr., executive chairman, Taco, Inc. and president of HI.
For more information, visit: www.pumps.org
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments