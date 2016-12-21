Fluid Sealing Association Names Mahoney President
Dec 21, 2016
The Fluid Sealing Association appoints Phil Mahoney as president. Mahoney is currently the manager of research and development for stationary sealing devices for the A.W. Chesterton Company in Groveland, Mass.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering Management. With over 26 years of experience in the sealing industry, Mahoney has held various engineering positions in applications engineering, product management and new product development.
Mahoney currently serves the FSA as chair of the Membership Committee, as well as a member of the Government Affairs Working Group, the Marketing Committee and the Technical Coordinating Committee. He is the past chair of the Compression Packing Division and the Compression Packing Technical Committee. He has been active in the FSA since 2004.
For more information, visit: www.fluidsealing.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments