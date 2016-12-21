Engineers Conjure New Tricks For Motors And Drives
Dec 21, 2016
Just when it seems like today’s sophisticated motors and drives can’t possibly add more efficiencies and capabilities, engineers conjure up new tricks and refinements, followed by end users and system integrators who materialize new settings and challenges where they can make big gains. As usual, the rest of us are left to wonder, “How did they do that?”
This is because, while long-established drives and motor solutions might not appear unusual to most technical professionals and other onlookers, they obviously manifest as lifesavers to those most in need of their capabilities. Necessity doesn’t just lead to invention, it grants new vision along the way.
One company with this mindset is Acadian Seaplants in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, which grows and processes agricultural biostimulants in liquid and powdered forms at its plant in nearby Cornwallis. The company starts with local, sustainably harvested ascophyllum nodosum seaweed, from which various bioactive compounds are extracted, clarified, filtered and concentrated in a complex production process that requires careful process control. The final products are shipped to more than 80 countries to improve the health and growth of plants worldwide.
Read the rest of this article from our sister publication Control Global.
