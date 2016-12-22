EFCE Seeks Entries for Crystallization Award
Dec 22, 2016
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE), Brussels, has issued a call for nominations for its 2017 Excellence Award in Crystallization. The triennial honor, launched in 2007, recognizes a PhD thesis or technical paper by a researcher early in his or her career that contributes to understanding or industrial application of crystallization. The work must have been published between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2016.
The award includes a €1,500 (US$ 1,565) cash prize as well as a travel grant to attend the 20th International Symposium on Industrial Crystallization in Dublin, Ireland, in September 2017, where the award will be presented.
Nominations can come from PhD supervisors at institutions in EFCE member countries or from members of any EFCE member society.
