CPMA Celebrates Advocacy And Regulatory Accomplishments
Dec 28, 2016
2016 proved to be a year of accomplishment for the Color Pigments Manufacturing Association, which celebrated the year’s milestones at its 87th Annual Meeting on December 6. Industry experts, retiring board members and committee chairs shared key regulatory and advocacy accomplishments from the year, according to an article from Ink World.
According to the article, some of the organization's highlights from the past year include providing expertise on color pigments at the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference and advocating for the passage of Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) reform and engaging regulators on future implementation. Speakers at the event reportedly included Dr. Walther Hofherr, executive director of the Ecological and Toxicological Association of Dyes and Organic Pigments Manufacturers (ETAD), Dan Moss, director of government relations at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) and Jennifer Abril, new SOCMA president and CEO.
Read more about the CPMA meeting here.
