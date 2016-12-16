City Issues Water Ban After Chemical Spill
Dec 16, 2016
A chemical spill in Corpus Christi, Texas, is suspected of contaminating the municipal water supply and city officials are warning residents and businesses not to use the local tap water.
According to Kim Womack, a spokeswoman for the city, the spill occurred late Wednesday, Dec. 14, in an industrial section of the city of 324,000 and involved an asphalt emulsifier known as Indulin AA-86.
The city officials say between three and 24 gallons of the product leaked into the water system. It is unknown if the drinking water was soiled by the contaminants, but the city has issued the water ban as a caution.
Lillian Riojas, a spokeswoman for Valero Energy, which operates refineries in Corpus Christi, said the company believed the spill was caused by a third party operating near the company’s asphalt terminal.
City officials haven’t identified a responsible party and said they are investigating how exactly the spill, which was discovered when someone called to report dirty water in the area, occurred.
For more on the story, visit The Wall Street Journal.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments