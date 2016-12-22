Website Ranks Last-Minute Gift Idea

By Jordan Martin

Being the spectacular procrastinator that I am, I put off all of my shopping until the last few days before the holidays. I have gotten a couple of presents for my family, but I still have a little more shopping to do. I know that I’m not the only person who still has to get to the store soon.

I feel better knowing that I am not the only procrastinator in the world. This year, I figured I would help my fellow procrastinators with their last-minute shopping. If you have a child in your life who loves science, click on this link. The website features 10 chemistry kits that are geared toward kids. This will be the perfect present for any future scientist (mad or otherwise).

The creators of the website went a step further and rated the chemistry sets for this holiday season. The rating system analyzes four key factors of each chemistry set: the number and types of experiments included and the supplies, chemicals and learning materials included. The website even includes charts of the specific experiments and supplies that come with each kit. The prices vary to fit all budgets. With all of this information, you can make an educated decision on which science kit to give as a gift this year. Now quit reading this blog and get out there to finish up your holiday shopping.

Jordan Martin is Chemical Processing’s Social Media Outreach Program Intern. She wants to stop procrastinating, but she will start revoking that habit next year.



