/ / / Poll Results: Executives Talk Process Safety

DuPont And Lundberg Collaborate On Air Pollution Control Systems
Belco Technologies Corporation, a DuPont company, and Lundberg, LLC, a Dustex company, will jointly offer air pollution control systems for refineries and petrochemical plants.
Belco Technologies Corporation, a DuPont company, and Lundberg, LLC, a Dustex company, sign an agreement to collaborate on the supply of air pollution control systems on an exclusive basis around the world. The partnership applies to air pollution control systems for refining and petrochemical plants, as well as to coke calciners associated with refining and petrochemical plants, and is valid for 10 years.
The Belco and Lundberg systems enable refineries and petrochemical plants to meet strict emission controls and clean air regulations worldwide while staying in continuous operation and compliance, according to DuPont. By scrubbing flue and exhaust gases, the Belco systems and Lundberg Wet Electrostatic Precipitators (Wet ESP) reportedly…
