How often do executives at your company explicitly talk about process safety?

UE Controls Offers Beta Version Of WirelessHART Gas Detector

United Electric Controls announces the availability of beta versions of its Vanguard WirelessHART gas detector. The new detector, which has a five-year battery life, is designed to maximize toxic or explosive gas detection points yet eliminate the need for fixed wiring, according to the company. United Electric Controls is offering free beta trials to gain additional feedback on customer experience and product performance prior to the official product rollout in early 2017. “Our new Vanguard gas detector has received approvals from all relevant safety agencies, and we now want to utilize the time we have, before officially releasing the product next year, to learn as much as we can about how it performs in the field,” says Wil Chin,…